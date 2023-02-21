Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato goes beyond the asphalt… and onto the snow

The Huracán Sterrato arrived in an exclusive ski resort in the Italian Alps, proving its prowess on snow and ice.

Switching from road-driving modes to its special ‘rally’ option, the set-up of the permanent four-wheel drive Huracán Sterrato conquered the low-grip surfaces of the winter destination with a dynamic flourish.

The revised LDVI system (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics) of the Huracán Sterrato delivers specifically-calibrated STRADA and SPORT drive settings for road, with the new RALLY mode optimized for dirt and loose surfaces including snow: another facet of the super sports car’s fun-to-drive personality.

Its wider tracks and increased ride height made short shrift of the snowy setting, and the Sterrato’s Bridgestone Dueler AT002 run-flat tyres, specially-adapted for the all-terrain Huracán and rated for its top speed of 260 km/h, assured maximum performance in the wintery conditions.

The aluminum front underbody, reinforced sills and rear diffuser, and enhanced wheel arches protected the Sterrato from icy obstacles, and emphasized its powerful muscularity in the challenging winter sports environment.