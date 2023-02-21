Yelp’s Top 100: Vietwich

Vietwich, a restaurant based in the Houston area, has been ranked #15 on Yelp's list of the top 100 restaurants in the United States.

The owner has an interesting story; he started "Tran Can Cook", a YouTube food channel, to share his mom's recipes, and then competed on "America's Next Great Restaurant." After working out of a small gas station, he finally opened a restaurant due to high demand.

Their most popular drink is Mr. Viet's coffee, which is iced coffee with condensed milk, and they have a variety of sandwiches to choose from.

One of their standout dishes is the enoki tofu banh mi, which features fried tofu with vegetarian enoki mushroom sauce and jalapeños for a little kick.

Another popular dish is the Vietwich classic pork banh mi, which includes lemongrass grilled pork, pickled carrots, cilantro, and jalapeños.

Although the meat dishes are tasty, the enoki tofu banh mi is a must-try for anyone visiting the restaurant.

Don't miss out on this game-changing dish!

If you're looking for an incredible meal, check out Vietwich.