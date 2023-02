NCIS Hawaii S02E15 Good Samaritan

NCIS: Hawaii 2x15 "Good Samaritan" Season 2 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - When a Navy deserter accidentally comes out of hiding, his family becomes a target that drives the NCIS team and Charlie 1 (Linc Hand) to investigate who is after them.

Meanwhile, Lucy surprises the team by returning to Hawai'i from her agent afloat job early, on the CBS Original series NCIS: HAWAI'I, Monday, February 27th on CBS, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.