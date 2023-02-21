Unexpected Camping Hacks And Outdoor Tricks

Camping is an extremely rewarding activity, but it can also be incredibly challenging.

To make your camping trips smoother and more enjoyable, there are tons of unexpected camping hacks and outdoor tricks that can save you time, energy, or money!

For example, before packing for your trip, find out the type of environment you'll be in and pack accordingly— layering with synthetic fabrics, like merino wool or fleece instead of cotton; using emergency blankets and reflective mylar for cold-weather insulation; keeping a bottle of Berberine (a herbal extract) on hand as anti-bacterial treatment for minor cuts or scrapes.