Kate Forbes: I won't roll back on Scottish rights

SNP's Kate Forbes has confirmed she will be standing to become Scotland's next first minister after the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon.

The finance minister, who is currently on maternity leave, will represent a shift in leaddership due to her views on the gender reform debate and equal marriage.

Report by Alibhaiz.

