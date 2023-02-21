The Savitsky Cats: Super Trained Cats Perform Exciting Routine - America's Got Talent 2018

The Savitsky Cats are an awe-inspiring performance troupe of highly-trained cats that have mastered some incredible stunts.

These amazing cats perform a variety of shows topping routines, including tightrope walking and hopping through rings of fire.

The cats’ incredible skills are the result of months and years of careful handling by talented animal trainers, who have worked hard to create a team full of strong partnerships between the felines and their handlers.

There is nothing quite like watching these charming creatures come together for a spectacular show; it certainly succeeds in wowing audiences all around the world.