EPIC MINI MESSI VS MINI RONALDO SKILLS BATTLE | Billy Wingrove & Jeremy Lynch

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional football player widely considered to be one of the greatest footballers of all time.

He has spent the majority of his career playing for FC Barcelona, where he has won numerous domestic and international titles, including 10 La Liga titles, 7 Copa del Rey titles, and 4 UEFA Champions League titles.

Messi has also won the Ballon d'Or award (given to the world's best player) a record 7 times.