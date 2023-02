Hollow Triumph ... 1948 American film trailer

Hollow Triumph (working title The Man Who Murdered Himself, reissued in the United States as The Scar) is a 1948 American film noir crime film directed by Steve Sekely starring Paul Henreid, Joan Bennett and Leslie Brooks.

It was released by Eagle-Lion Films, based on the 1946 novel of the same title written by Murray Forbes.

The film's sets designed by the art director Edward L.

Ilou.