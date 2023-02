Police renew appeal for missing couple and baby

The Metropolitan Police has renewed its appeal for information around missing couple Constance Marten and Mark Gordon and their newborn baby who have been missing for six weeks.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said the case was unique as neither Constance nor her child had sought medical attention before or after the birth.

Report by Alibhaiz.

