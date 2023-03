RCN calls off strikes after govt agree to re-start pay talks

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has called off next week's 48-hour strike of nurses in England after the government agreed to re-start talks on pay.

RCN general secretary, Pat Cullen, confirmed ministers, officials and union leaders will meet on Wednesday.

Report by Alibhaiz.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn