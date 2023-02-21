US Braces For Extreme Weather and Numerous Winter Alerts

NBC reports that 34 million Americans are currently facing winter alerts and extreme weather from California to Maine.

The news comes as Minneapolis braces for its biggest snowstorm in over a decade and the potential for life-threatening travel conditions.

Due to obstructions, it is hard to get blizzard conditions in major metropolitan areas such as the Twin Cities, but with the actively falling snow and strong winds, this would be an event that could do so, National Weather Service in Twin Cities, via NBC.

Meanwhile, blizzard warnings have been issued for parts of the Rockies, the northern Plains and the Upper Midwest.

On February 21, the first round of snow is expected to start, with five to seven inches or more predicted to fall over night.

Winds have been forecast to be in the ten to fifteen miles per hour range.

A second round of snow has been forecast to start around midday on February 23, with the potential to add 10 to 15 inches of snowfall and bring 45 to 50 mph wind gusts.

NBC reports that cities most likely to face treacherous travel conditions or power outages include Chicago, Detroit and Albany, New York.

Meanwhile, severe storms are predicted from Missouri to the Oklahoma-Texas border, with the potential for everything from hail and high winds to tornadoes.

According to NBC, the cities most at risk for damaging winds include Oklahoma City and Tulsa.