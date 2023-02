Descending the Mountain (Documentary)

What happens when you administer psilocybin to experienced Zen meditators?

A neuroscientist and a Zen master carry out a double-blind experiment on a sphinxlike mountain in Switzerland.

Their goal: to examine the nature of consciousness.

This documentary takes us on a journey of mystical revelations, experienced through meditation and psilocybin by blending visual art, spiritual understanding, and scientific research.