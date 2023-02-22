FWC proposes new fishing regulations on Skyway Fishing Pier to protect pelicans

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is proposing new fishing regulations at the Skyway Fishing Pier to better protect pelicans and other sea birds.

Thousands of birds every year are injured or killed after becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Kim Begay with Friends of the Pelicans said they help rescue thousands of birds every year.

"We see hooks by the eyes.

One of the most common things we see is line wrapped around and around the wing, and it cuts into the leading flight ligament," said Kim Begay with Friends of the Pelicans.