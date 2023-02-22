2023 Lexus RX 500h Sport Performance Interior Design

The RX 500h Turbo combines elegance and power to maintain its leading position.

Other electrified powertrains available are the RX 450h+, which incorporates Lexus' benchmark plug-in hybrid technology, and the RX 350h, which offers an efficient alternative to diesel or gasoline models.

The new RX also incorporates a driver-focused “tazuna” cockpit, for more intuitive control of the vehicle, which in turn enhances the driving experience.

Thanks to the new Lexus Link multimedia system, with the standard “Hey Lexus” on-board assistant, the 14-inch touchscreen and remote functions can be controlled via the Lexus Link app for smartphones.

Drivers will also enjoy improved handling and response, thanks to the development of the GA-K platform, which offers excellent body rigidity and a low center of gravity.

By optimizing SUV fundamentals such as inertia specifications, weight reduction and the engine, Lexus has created a more natural dialogue between vehicle and driver.