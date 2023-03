Alex Murdaugh Trial (DAY 2 for Defense) Live With Lawyers- Will Alex Murdaugh Testify?

On Day 1 of the Defense's case in chief, we saw Alex' son Buster Murdaugh testify.

Then Defense's Forensic Expert claimed that his findings rooted in physics lead him to conclude that the killer was a maximum of 5'4"; That makes the shooter one foot shorter than Alex.