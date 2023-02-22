Digital currency, cash, government control, citizen power, Swiss direct democracy

If government stop issuing paper and metal cash, digital cash will enable government to control your life, from knowing how and where you spend your money toleaving you without money "if you don't behave" because digital money is software that can be deactivated "just for you".

It is already happening in China.

You better wake up and demand what the Swiss have sinc the 1800s, direct democracy, it gives them more power than government.

For example, right now, a group of Swiss citizens have collected the required 100 000 signatures to take to a referendum their proposal to enshrine in the Swiss Constituton the right to use cash and the obligation to government to continue issueing it forever.

Cash gives you the privacy that digital money will give away.