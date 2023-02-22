'SEC 230': Is the law that shaped internet in trouble in SCOTUS?| Explainer | Oneindia News

Are google, facebook, twitter helping spread the tentacles of terrorism?

Are social media behemoths aiding and abetting terror?

Do they enjoy complete legal immunity from such allegations just because they are tech giants..and the laws meant for them are different from traditional media?

These are the questions that are going to shape the future of the internet and social media giants…And these are the very questions that are in front of the Supreme Court of the United States.

The SCOTUS began hearing oral arguments yesterday in a case that could perhaps upend the protections internet companies have had throughout the roughly two-decade rise of social media.

In this video, we tell you about this landmark case that is in front of the apex court of the USA and the fate of which might ultimately decide the fate of the social media giants.

