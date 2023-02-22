Selena Gomez: 'I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid'
Selena Gomez: 'I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid'

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid allegedly spent years feuding after the singer started dating the model’s ex The Weeknd, but the singer has now claimed she has a 'girl crush' on the model and says she wishes she had her looks.