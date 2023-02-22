Trudeau won't take China's election interference seriously

We know that China ran a sophisticated operation in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections to influence the results.

In the most recent election, the Chinese Communist Party specifically wanted the Liberals to return to power, and Canadian intelligence officials knew.

In spite of this, the Liberals have downplayed the extent of the interference, with Justin Trudeau saying today we should be more concerned about the Conservatives undermining democracy.

