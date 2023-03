The End Of The Trump Witch Hunt, Biden Stumbles Abroad, and Pres. Trump Lands in East Palestine

Today on Sekulow Brothers, legal action is being taken against the foreperson for the Grand Jury investigating alleged election fraud in Georgia in 2020 after she broke her oath and went on a bizarre press tour.

Plus, the current status of the stock market and our relationships with China and Russia and another massive failure by Joe Biden.