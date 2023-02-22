6 Tips to Help Dogs and Cats Get Along

Try these 6 tips so your dog and cat can become best friends!.

1.

Train them individually and then together to better facilitate bonding.

2.

Use positive reinforcement to teach friendly, social behavior.

3.

Play games together to stimulate their instincts, such as foraging and hunting.

4.

Give them their space if they're struggling to get along.

5.

Keep them safe so their stress levels will never be too elevated.

6.

Swap their beds and towels so they get used to each other's scent