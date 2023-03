The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s ‘Die For You’ Remix Is Coming, Rosé Tops Hot Trending Songs & More I Billboard News

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s anticipated remix of his song ‘Die For You’ off his 2016 album ‘Starboy’ which has found new popularity in the past year due to TikTok.

BlackPink’s Rosé tops the Hot Trending Songs chart powered by Twitter, R&B legend Mario sings his hit ‘Let Me Love You’ during our interview with him, SZA is on our Billboard cover talking all about what it feels like to be Woman Of the Year and more!