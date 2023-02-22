Gender War - Valentine's Day, For You?

Gender wars between the black man and black woman has been a hot topic this year.

I came across a few videos, of women complaining about valentine's day.

It's funny how they bash men, the last twelve months but, expect some type of vday gift.

I think it's a good barometer, for how dating in the west, is really looking like, and the results show, by how many women cope on the 14th.

Just take yourself out,buy your own gifts, love yourself, buy your family and friends gifts.They pushed men away so far, what sensible man would wan to do anything.

#BMGTOW