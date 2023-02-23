The new Toyota Grand Highlander Interior Design

The 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander made its world premiere hours before the opening day of the Chicago Auto Show to showcase the latest and greatest addition to the successful SUV lineup for Toyota.

Grand Highlander offers options from entry level to efficiency to performance all in one incredible package.

It is available in three powertrains across three grades: the well-balanced 2.4L turbo gas engine, the efficiency-leading 2.5L hybrid with a manufacturer-estimated 34 combined MPG, and the ultimate performance-seeking, 362 horsepower Hybrid MAX.

As part of Toyota’s diverse approach to carbon neutrality, the Grand Highlander Hybrid and Hybrid MAX vehicles are part of a lineup that looks to move “beyond zero.” With ten hybrids, two plug-in hybrids, the new bZ4X battery electric vehicle and the zero emission hydrogen fuel cell technology of the Mirai, Toyota is committed to finding highly efficient and zero emission solutions that fit customers’ lifestyles across the US.

As a symbol of that commitment, the 2024 Grand Highlander will be the second Toyota vehicle to wear the new “Beyond Zero” badge, after the all-new Prius – a global effort toward achieving carbon neutrality in Toyota’s products, manufacturing and beyond.

Designed by Calty Design Studios and exclusively manufactured at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Princeton, Indiana, the price and on-sale date of the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander will be announced later this summer.