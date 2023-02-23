Every man can be a father but not all can be a DAD

As a father I feel the need to get this out there.

If you are a man who is fertile, you could become a father.

It doesn’t take much honestly.

You only have to be there for a moment to be a father.

But to be a dad, that’s different.

Dads are there for every moment.

Dads take their kids out for a catch or a bike ride.

Dads take shit, keep cool (for the most part), say no, say yes, tell bad jokes, read bedtime stories, go to T-ball games, and a tone of other dad stuff.

Every father SHOULD strive to be a dad.

I know that it’s not always possible but I’ll tell you this, (and all the dads know what I mean) there is no better feeling than hearing your kid say “love you dad” or “dad!

Look what I drew!” Or “daddy’s home!!” And at the end of the day every dad is always there but unfortunately not every father gets to be.

