Every man can be a father but not all can be a DAD

As a father I feel the need to get this out there.
If you are a man who is fertile, you could become a father.
It doesn’t take much honestly.
You only have to be there for a moment to be a father.
But to be a dad, that’s different.
Dads are there for every moment.
Dads take their kids out for a catch or a bike ride.
Dads take shit, keep cool (for the most part), say no, say yes, tell bad jokes, read bedtime stories, go to T-ball games, and a tone of other dad stuff.
Every father SHOULD strive to be a dad.
I know that it’s not always possible but I’ll tell you this, (and all the dads know what I mean) there is no better feeling than hearing your kid say “love you dad” or “dad!
Look what I drew!” Or “daddy’s home!!” And at the end of the day every dad is always there but unfortunately not every father gets to be.
