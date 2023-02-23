CHH News24/Russia invaded Ukraine 1 year ago. What has happened so far?

Marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops over the border into Ukraine for a “special military operation”.

But as the anniversary approaches, Moscow has failed to gain control of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv or topple the country's government and leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Instead, Ukrainian forces have launched multiple counteroffensives in Kherson and Kharkiv.

Military analysts say the conflict has now evolved into a war of attrition where neither side is able to achieve a decisive advantage.

The Post looks back at the key developments since Russia invaded Ukraine.