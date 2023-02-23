CHH News24/Russia invaded Ukraine 1 year ago. What has happened so far?
Marks one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops over the border into Ukraine for a “special military operation”.

But as the anniversary approaches, Moscow has failed to gain control of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv or topple the country&apos;s government and leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

Instead, Ukrainian forces have launched multiple counteroffensives in Kherson and Kharkiv.

Military analysts say the conflict has now evolved into a war of attrition where neither side is able to achieve a decisive advantage.

The Post looks back at the key developments since Russia invaded Ukraine.