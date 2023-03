Some Covid-19 Horror Stories You May Have Missed From The New World Order

The film starts by following two people who go to a market and shows how they spread the virus to others.

Eventually, their whole neighborhood gets infected.

The film then explains ways we can protect ourselves and those around us.

The story continues as a woman gets sick with the virus.

Her family stays home so they don’t infect others, and learn the rules that they need to follow to stay safe while caring for her.