Get Real With Rick Dancer

I don't know how to lead into this story because it's about so many things.

Yes, the Future Farmers of America organization at Broadwater High School is what drew my attention, and we'll talk about that, but then, like any good story it grew.

This is about growing up in rural America.

It's about small town living but not simple lives.

You can hear what they say and it will charm you but what gets to the heart is the way they say it.

(Please excuse the poor audio quality during just the live interview.

I had some human issues called operator error lol )