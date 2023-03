Rowley: I'll tackle gruesome cases of toxic police culture

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has admitted trust in the policing - particularly within the Black community - has fallen in the past years, as the force faced serious challenges.

However, he vowed to go "head-on into the storm" to tackle the "gruesome" cases of toxic culture within the force as "painful as it may be".

Report by Alibhaiz.

