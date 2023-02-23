Putin exits US Nuclear Treaty. Biden wants to sign WHO Pandemic Treaty. You're being tracked & more!

Putin gave a speech last night in Russia where he has stated Russia has exited the nuclear arms Treaty with the US, he also has put nuclear batteries on alert.

Theres a new balloon over Hawaii, its orgin or purpose is unknown.

IRS wants to "put thebfear of god in you" per whistleblower.

Tucker Carlson has been given 41,000 hours of Jan 6 footage previously unseen to review, so far he says it's nothing like we've been told.

Biden wants to sign a Treaty with the WHO to give then control over pandemic response in the US.

The US government is tracking the unvaxed and partially vaxed.

