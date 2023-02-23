The Academy Awards adds 'crisis team' a year after Will Smith's on-stage slap at the 2022 spectacle
Bill Kramer, the chief executive of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, has told how the Oscars has enlisted a "crisis team" ahead of this year's ceremony, after Will Smith took to the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 spectacle.