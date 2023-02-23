A Mystery of Mysteries with Mark Dawidziak - Host Mark Eddy

Long time TV critic and college professor MARK DAWIDZIAK returns to discuss his latest publication "A Mystery of Mysteries: The Death and Life of Edgar Allan Poe." This fascinating book seems like Poe would have written it himself.

Mark recreates all of the background stories and cast of characters who had some type of connection with Poe's mysterious death.

Was his death a crime scene or a natural death, even for a 40 year old?

He interviews many Poe scholars on their views.

He even delves into profiling and the use of modern medical testing.

Mark masterfully unravels the legends, unreliable eyewitnesses and what the science says, but does it remain a cold case nearly 180 years later?

This topic is suitable for "The Twilight Zone" and for "Kolchak" to investigate, and we'll get into those topics as well.