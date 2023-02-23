Brooklyn Beckham has about 20 tattoos of his wife Nicola

Brooklyn Beckham is "addicted" to getting tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz and loves to surprise her with them.
Brooklyn Beckham is "addicted" to getting tattoos dedicated to his wife Nicola Peltz and loves to surprise her with them.
Brooklyn has previously claimed that 70 of his 100 tattoos are in honour to Nicola or her family.
The wife of Brooklyn Beckham, who is the son of David and Victoria, left fans confused with an announcement as fans claimed she..
Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham is the king of ink-credible gestures. The 23-year-old, who wed Nicola Peltz-Beckham in April, revealed that..