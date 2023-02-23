Russia-Ukraine war anniversary: How one man defied the entire West! | Explainer | Oneindia News

The epicentre of the war between Russia and Ukraine has now shifted to Bakhmut and Soledar in eastern Ukraine.

Intense fighting has been taking place in a battle of dominationand holding out in these region.

The Wagner group of mercenaries are the main combatants from the Russian side in this theatre of the war…which has now shifted from Southern Ukraine to eastern Ukraine.

Around 24 hours back, head of the Wagner mercenary group claimed that his forces had completed the takeover of the Ukrainian town of Soledar… which if confirmed… would mark Moscow’s first major battlefield success since last summer.

But the Ukrainians are disputing this claim.

They say their soldiers have been able to hold strong…and these cities have not fallen yet.

They have rejected the Wagner group’s declaration that Bakhmut and Soledar are now firmly in Russian grips.

But why is the Wagner group…and Russia so adamant and obsessive about these cities?

Why are these two cities being deemed so crucial that they are being referred as spanners in Vladimir Putin’s plan.

