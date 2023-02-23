Epitome of Hypocrisy

THE GREAT AND POWERFUL OG thinks it's unconscionable for Kevin McCarthy to have turned over the J6 Videos to Tucker Carlson.

After all, this footage should be immediately released to everyone so that they can help all the poor political prisoners.

Hey Tore, when is your J6 Documentary coming out?

Couldn't that free a lot of political prisoners?

Why are you holding on to this evidence?

Should Michael establish a GoFundMe page to get you some more Grub Hub Vouchers?

Will that help you to get this important documentary released?