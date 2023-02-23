Did Trudeau win the public inquiry? (ft. Christine Van Geyn)

Last Friday, the Public Order Emergency Commission released its findings into the Liberal government’s use of the Emergencies Act, which was used to quash Freedom Convoy protests earlier last year.

The commission found the use of the act to be justified — a decision which came as a great surprise to many.

Canadian Constitution Foundation litigation director Christine Van Geyn joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss the outcome of the proceedings, what follows next, and why government isn’t quite off the hook yet.