A NATIONAL DIVORCE? Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep523

In this episode, Dinesh examines Marjorie Taylor Greene’s idea for a “national divorce” by answering the question; is there ever a constitutional right to secede?

Dinesh reviews a new video showing police brutality on J6 and says there is a lot more to come.

Author Michael Malice joins Dinesh to talk about his new book “The White Pill: A Tale of Good and Evil”.

Dinesh reveals the three features of life for which Darwinian evolution provides no explanation.