#23 - Rosie Wilby - The Breakup Monologues

Rosie Wilby is a comedian, singer songwriter & author, whose career has also spanned TV, Radio & music journalism.

She is the host of the award winning Podcast, The Breakup Monologues and is the author of two books, her latest also entitled 'The Breakup Monologues'.

On this episode we discuss the book, Rosie's adventures in writing it, how she became the Queen of Breakups, comedy and why heartbreak might actually be good for you!

'The Breakup Monologues' is out now and can be found at : https://linktr.ee/breakupmonologues