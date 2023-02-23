#23 - Rosie Wilby - The Breakup Monologues
Rosie Wilby is a comedian, singer songwriter &amp; author, whose career has also spanned TV, Radio &amp; music journalism.

She is the host of the award winning Podcast, The Breakup Monologues and is the author of two books, her latest also entitled &apos;The Breakup Monologues&apos;.

On this episode we discuss the book, Rosie&apos;s adventures in writing it, how she became the Queen of Breakups, comedy and why heartbreak might actually be good for you!

&apos;The Breakup Monologues&apos; is out now and can be found at : https://linktr.ee/breakupmonologues