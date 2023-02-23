Are the SAG Awards The Best Way to Predict the Oscar Winners? | THR News
Are the SAG Awards The Best Way to Predict the Oscar Winners? | THR News

SAG Award winners are chosen by the entire membership, and given that the film Academy’s largest branch, by far, is comprised of actors, most of whom are members of SAG-AFTRA, it has always been wise to pay attention to SAG-AFTRA’s preferences.