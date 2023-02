What is a CROCODILE Capable of in ACTION / A Crocodile Against a Lion, a Hippopotamus, a Tiger

For the wild animals of Africa, the crocodile is an extremely formidable reptile, bringing the breath of death directly from the surface of the water.

A crazy monster, with a fearless character.

These animals are capable of daring and giving a tough rebuff even to a Lion and a Tiger.

In this video you will see incredible and crazy crocodile attacks (battles) and find out what this toothy predator is capable of in action.