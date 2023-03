The Talk Nats Podcast - Make or break for Robles?

In this edition of the Talk Nats Podcast Dan talks about this is a make-or-break season for Victor Robles.

He's been given his opportunities can he live up to his potential?

This is Joey Meneses's first BIG league camp.

How the Juan Soto and Josh Bell trade helped this "diamond in the rough" find an everyday stating job on the Nationals