LIVE 8PM EST: From Darkness To LIGHT! Overcoming Addiction With The Stew Crew

Today on CrossTalk News, Lauren Witzke sits down with Pastor Justin Franich to discuss addiction in America and how to overcome the darkness.

You also will be getting a behind the scenes look at what really goes on at the Stew Peters Network.

SPN Producers Elizabeth and Kiersten go into detail about their favorite interviews, and the courageous stories of those who told their stories.