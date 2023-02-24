Sons of the Forest (Day 1)

Like and Follow || Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape.
Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator.
Like and Follow || Sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island, you find yourself in a cannibal-infested hellscape.
Craft, build, and struggle to survive, alone or with friends, in this terrifying new open-world survival horror simulator.
Hello my undead and to day we are playing a game I have been waiting for some time to play sons of the forest. so kick back and..