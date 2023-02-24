About My Father Movie (2023)

About My Father Movie (2023) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: The hottest comic in America, Sebastian Maniscalco joins forces with legendary Italian-American and two-time Oscar-winner, Robert De Niro in the new comedy ABOUT MY FATHER.

The film centers around Sebastian (Maniscalco) who is encouraged by his fiancee (Leslie Bibb) to bring his immigrant, hairdresser father, Salvo (De Niro), to a weekend get-together with her super-rich and exceedingly eccentric family (Kim Cattrall, Anders Holm, Brett Dier, David Rasche).

The weekend develops into what can only be described as a culture clash, leaving Sebastian and Salvo to discover that the great thing about family is everything about family.

Directed by Laura Terruso starring Sebastian Maniscalco, Robert De Niro, Leslie Bibb, Anders Holm, David Rasche, Brett Dier, Kim Cattrall release date May 26, 2023 (in theaters)