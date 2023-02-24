Smoking Causes Coughing Movie

Smoking Causes Coughing Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A wildly inventive new comedy from Quentin Dupieux (MANDIBLES, RUBBER), SMOKING CAUSES COUGHING follows the misadventures of a team of five superheroes known as the Tobacco Force - Benzene (Gilles Lellouche), Nicotine (Anais Demoustier), Methanol (Vincent Lacoste), Mercury (Jean-Pascal Zadi), and Ammonia (Oulaya Amamra).

After a devastating battle against a diabolical giant turtle, the Tobacco Force is sent on a mandatory week-long retreat to strengthen their decaying group cohesion.

Their sojourn goes wonderfully well until Lézardin, Emperor of Evil, decides to annihilate planet Earth.

Directed by Quentin Dupieux starring Gilles Lellouche, Anais Demoustier, Vincent Lacoste, Jean-Pascal Zadi, Oulaya Amamra, David Marsais, Benoit Poelvoorde, Adele Exarchopoulos release date March 31, 2023 (in theaters and on VOD/Digital)