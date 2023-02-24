John Wick Chapter 4 Movie - New Challenges – Keanu Reeves, Donnie Yen

John Wick Chapter 4 Movie Featurette - Stunts - Plot Synopsis: ​​John Wick (Keanu Reeves) uncovers a path to defeating the High Table.

But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

Directed by Chad Stahelski starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Lance Reddick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Natalia Tena, Scott Adkins, Ian McShane, Clancy Brown release date March 24, 2023 (in theaters)