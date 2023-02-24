Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team Reveals the AMR23 - Lance Stroll, Driver

In front of a packed audience in its new Silverstone headquarters, the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team (AMF1) unveiled its 2023 Grand Prix challenger, the AMR23.

This season’s race drivers Lance Stroll and double F1 World Drivers’ Champion Fernando Alonso took to the stage to reveal the new car alongside Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll and Team Principal Mike Krack.

The AMR23 is a considerable evolution of last year’s chassis, which was honed across the season into a consistent points challenger.

In year three of the team’s ambitious journey as Aston Martin, the aim is to deliver a car that will be competitive from the outset.