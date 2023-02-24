Waco American Apocalypse

Waco American Apocalypse Trailer - Plot Synopsis:This immersive three-part Netflix documentary series is the definitive account of what happened in Waco, Texas in 1993 when cult leader David Koresh faced off against the federal government in a bloody 51-day siege.

Released to coincide with the 30th anniversary of this national tragedy, the series is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tiller Russell (Night Stalker) and features exclusive access to recently unearthed videotapes filmed inside the FBI's Hostage Negotiation Command Post, as well as raw news footage never released to the American public, and FBI wiretap recordings.

A Netflix Documentary Series, Waco: American Apocalypse is only on Netflix March 22nd.