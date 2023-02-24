Ajay Banga nominated as the new chief of World Bank by Joe Biden| Oneindia News
Ajay Banga nominated as the new chief of World Bank by Joe Biden| Oneindia News

US President Joe Biden nominated ex-CEO of MasterCard Ajay Banga as the next chief of the World Bank.

Banga was born in Pune India and completed his studies at Delhi University.

#AjayBanga #WorldBank #JoeBiden