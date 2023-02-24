They Want To Read Your Brain Waves

Soon your own personal thoughts and your inner dialogue won't be private anymore.

At least not if the freaks in the establishment gets their way.

Right now scientists are working on technology that will be able to read your brain waves remotely.

Essentially revealing your thoughts to the world.

Until that technology is fully developed they have started to promote the reading of your brain waves as something good, that ultimately will keep you safe and create a better society.

A clip that was played at a recent World Economic Forum shows the beginning stages of that insidious propaganda campaign.